One dead after overnight home invasion shooting in north Toledo

Jessus Lopez, 36, died after he was shot in the torso, authorities said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jessus Lopez was killed in a shooting during a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Michigan Street near Chicago Street.

According to Police, officers were sent to North Michigan Street on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and located Jessus Lopez inside his home with at least one gunshot wound.

Lopez was treated at the scene and then transported to St. Vincent's hospital, where he eventually died.

According to police, Lopez was shot during the burglary.

As crews arrived on the scene, neighbors were awake and explaining that they heard multiple gunshots.

First responders performed CPR on the victim and he was taken to the hospital shortly after.

Detectives are working to figure out what lead to the shooting, visiting nearby homes that may have surveillance video to see what exactly happened.

No other people were harmed in the incident, however, the family dog also was shot and killed.

Three children were in the home ages 13, 8 and 5.

As the investigation continues we will update this story as more information arrives.