One dead after early Saturday stabbing in East Toledo

A 30-year-old man is dead after being stabbed Saturday morning. A suspect has been charged with murder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were called to the scene at 8:44 a.m. on the 1100 block of Artis Place for a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, Lawrence Stuart, 30, was found suffering from at least one stab wound inside the residence. Stuart was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died.

The suspect, Sharonda Tuggle, 31, who was in a relationship with the victim at the time of the incident, remained at the scene.

Tuggle was then arrested and booked at the Lucas County Jail on murder charges.

Detectives have opened an investigation into the matter.