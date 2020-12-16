Marshals, Toledo police searching for man accused of rape with a gun, drug offenses

Markeith Douglas' last known location was in the 4400 block of Foxchapel in Toledo. His charges call for nationwide extradition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Toledo Police Department are alerting the public and asking for tips to help locate and arrest a man wanted on charges of rape with a gun and drug offenses.

The task force says it is searching for 28-year-old Markeith Douglas, who is wanted by TPD for rape with a gun and by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for dangerous drug offenses.

The task force has checked several locations in the Toledo area and has not located Douglas. To date, the task force has received no credible information that could result in the location of Douglas, it said Wednesday.

Douglas' last known location is in the 4400 block of Foxchapel in Toledo. It is believed he is still in the Toledo metro area.

Douglas’ charges call for nationwide extradition which means the task force and TPD will go anywhere in the country to arrest him.

Douglas is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 165 pounds. He has a tattoo over his right eye and down the right side of his face.

Anyone with any information on his location is urged to contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or the Toledo U.S. Marshals office at 419-259-6286.