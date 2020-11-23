Anybody with outstanding warrants is encouraged to call the hotline 24/7 for more information.

CLEVELAND — “This program offers a great opportunity to deal with past issues and move forward, as well as provides services that will help participants be successful in the long run.”

That statement comes from Peter Elliott, United States Marshal for Northern Ohio, who announced the creation of a Fugitive Safe Surrender hotline on Monday.

That number is 1-877-FSS-USMS. Anybody with outstanding warrants is encouraged to call the hotline 24/7 for more information.

“With the current COVID-19 concerns and the inability for large gatherings, the FSS Hotline has been created to supplement this very successful program,” authorities said in a press release. “For those fugitives who are wanted, the FSS Hotline will give them the opportunity to peacefully surrender and take their first step toward a second chance.”

For those who qualify, job placement and community re-entry services are included within the program.

Elliott created the Fugitive Safe Surrender program back in 2005 along with Reverend Mathews of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Cleveland. During the program’s initial four-day period, 850 fugitives peacefully – and voluntarily – surrendered.

Due to the success in Cleveland, the program was implemented nationally. Authorities say more than 75,000 fugitives have surrendered since its inception.

"This program is the first step at a second chance," Reverend Mathews said. "Literally thousands of fugitives have taken advantage of this opportunity to clear up their warrants and move on with their lives without having to worry about their past catching up with them."