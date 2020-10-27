Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, sheriff seek help locating fugitive

Larry Nino, 38, is wanted after failing to appear for an extradition hearing. He is believed to still be in the Toledo area, with last known location on Ruskin Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance to locate Larry Nino, 38. Nino is wanted by the LCSO after failing to appear for an extradition hearing.

He is wanted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for narcotics trafficking. Nino was arrested in Toledo in 2019, but was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

After failing to appear for court in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas in January of 2020, warrants were again issued for his arrest and bond has been reset at $250,000. The NOVFTF and LCSO have checked several Toledo area locations and Nino has not been located.

It is believed Nino is still in the Toledo area with his last known location to be in the 4100 block of Ruskin Drive in Toledo.

He does have distinctive features, including a tattoo under his left eye that reads “NINI” and a teardrop under his right eye. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.