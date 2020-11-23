59-year-old charged with murder following Saturday shooting

Scott Limpf was interviewed after the shooting but was released before being booked into the Lucas County Jail Monday. The victim's identity has not been released.

A 59-year-old man was arrested Monday on a murder charge following a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in west Toledo.

Police say officers were called on a possible shooting around 9 p.m. at the 5200 block of Crabb Street. Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was treated at the scene but later died at St. Vincent Medical Center in central Toledo.

Authorities opened an investigation and interviewed Scott Limpf, 59, but released him.

After the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case, Limpf was booked into the Lucas County Jail and charged with murder. He is still due in court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

