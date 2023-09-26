2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in Ottawa County high-speed chase early Tuesday

After the occupants surrendered, deputies searched the car and found narcotics, two handguns and ammunition inside, according to reports.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed police pursuit in Ottawa County resulted in the arrests of two adults and one juvenile early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a car just after 1 a.m. for an equipment violation on North Lemon Road near West State Route 2 in Carroll Township. When the deputy exited their patrol car to approach the car the driver sped off, heading southbound on North Lemon.

Deputies followed after the car through the Oak Harbor and Elmore areas, reaching speeds of 120 mph. After traveling for around 10 miles, the car stopped and three occupants exited: one adult male, one adult female and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Deputies searched the car and found narcotics, two handguns and ammunition inside, according to reports.

The two adults were arrested and taken to the Ottawa County Detention Facility on multiple charges. They will appear in Ottawa County Municipal Court on Sept. 26.

The juvenile was taken to the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges. Reports did not identify the juvenile.

The pursuit remains under investigation.