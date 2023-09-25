Toledo Police officer injured after chase in south Toledo

The officer was attempting to take someone into custody when he injured his right hand and went to the hospital for treatment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police Officer was injured following a chase in south Toledo on Friday just after 9 p.m.

TPD was in pursuit of a vehicle when the suspect came to a stop and continued to flee from officers on foot. An officer attempted to take the suspect into custody at Newton Street and Broadway Street, but during the arrest the officer injured his right hand.

The officer went to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The suspect, 21-yar-old James Dominique, was eventually taken into custody and is behind bars facing charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and obstruction.

It is unknown if the officer will miss work due to the incident.

