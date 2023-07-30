Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Woman arrested after leading police on chase with child in car

Ottawa County Sheriff deputies eventually caught up with the woman at a Holiday Inn parking lot in Fremont.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan woman is behind bars after leading multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase, all while a young child was in the car with her, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office.

Carroll Township officers attempted to stop a woman in a Ford Escape on State Route 2 for reckless operation of a vehicle on Sunday evening.

When the woman failed to stop for the officers, a high-speed chase ensued with the woman driving the wrong way on roads and even the wrong way on an overpass, according to officials.

Eventually, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's office cornered the woman's vehicle at a Holiday Inn parking lot in Fremont.

Sheriff Stephen Levorchick says he was on scene at the Holiday Inn and helped to stop the driver's vehicle.

The child, a boy, was rescued and is reportedly safe.

Sheriff Levorchick says the woman will face multiple charges.

It's unclear at this time why the woman didn't stop for the officers.

