Troopers recover abducted Colorado child on Ohio Turnpike

The mother who doesn't have custody of the child was arrested and will be transferred to Colorado, where she will be charged.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers recovered an abducted child on the Ohio Turnpike in Jefferson Township, Williams County, Saturday night.

Troopers from the Swanton Patrol Post located a black Cadillac that matched the description of the car they were alerted to and pulled the vehicle over on the turnpike.

The child was inside the car along with the mother, who doesn't have their custody, according to police.

Christine Mascarenas was arrested without incident. She was booked in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, where she will be held until transferred to Colorado.

The child was released to the Williams County Child Services.

The mother will be charged in Westminster, Colo.