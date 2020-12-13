After 75 years, Wersell's Bike Shop keeps on rolling

Toledo's oldest bike shop opened its doors on December 8, 1945.

One of Toledo’s best known small businesses celebrated wheeling into another quarter-century this weekend.

Wersell's Bike Shop has been selling, fixing and spreading the love of bicycling for 75 years now.

The shop opened just as the country was about to embark on a period of domestic tranquility and economic expansion. The war was over and people were ready to settle down, raise families and enjoy themselves.

And Wersell’s was there to help.

On Saturday, the small shop on Central Avenue in west Toledo welcomed customers to a “COVID friendly” celebration to ring in their 75th year. It took place outdoors of course.

There were raffles and refreshments at the event, all to say thank you to the community that's kept Wersell's in business for three-quarters of a century.

"We are the oldest bike shop in the city of Toledo, that is correct,” said Wersell’s owner Jill Wersell. “We opened up, like I said, my parents opened on December 8, 1945 and it's an honor to be here."

More than 50 community members showed up to celebrate the anniversary.