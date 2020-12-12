x
Arrest made in accident that killed Monroe County Animal Control Officer in June

Police arrested Michele Anne Dropulich, 47, on Friday. She is facing Second Degree Homicide/Murder charges.
A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Friday after police say she caused an accident that killed a Monroe County Animal Control Officer in June.

According to the Michigan State Police, Michele Anne Dropulich from Hudson, was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers on Second Degree Homicide/Murder charges.

Dropulich is accused of running into Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young’s patrol vehicle at the intersection of M-50 and Raisinville Rd. on June 4, 2020. Young was on duty at the time of the accident.

Police say Dropulich was driving at a high rate of speed when she ran a red light at the intersection.

Dropulich was taken to the Monroe County Jail. In addition to the Second Degree Homicide/Murder charges, she was charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, and Reckless Driving Causing Death.

