TPD release body, dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting from Friday

Toledo police officers shot and killed Prince Jones, 24, on Friday. Police claimed he shot and killed two people the night before.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — During a press conference Tuesday, Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz showed the police body and dash camera footage from an officer-involved shooting early last Friday.

The person shot and killed by police was 24-year-old Prince Jones.

Police claimed Jones was responsible for the deaths of 36-year-old Brent Roscoe and 28-year-old Malinda Moore, who were found dead in a home on Albion Street Thursday night after police got a call of someone possibly shot in the home.

According to the coroner's report, Roscoe was shot seven times and Moore was shot once.

When officers arrived, they were told by someone on scene that one of the victim's vehicles, a silver Dodge Charger, was missing.

Police found the car in an apartment complex parking lot in East Toledo. Jones, a suspect, was inside with a gun to his head.

Police tried to get Jones to drop the gun, but Jones got out of the car with the gun still in his hand. He was also on the phone with someone that Kral thinks was his girlfriend.

"Put the gun down Prince. Put the gun down man. It doesn't have to be like this," one officer said in the footage released.

After trying get Jones to drop the gun for 30 minutes, officers started shooting. Officers fired six shots at Jones, but it's unclear how many hit Jones.

"They did everything that we trained them to do, and unfortunately this suspect had other plans in mind," Kral said. "Do I wish he would have thrown the gun down and let this take care of itself through the court system? Absolutely, but we have to respond to people's actions."

The body camera footage of the two officers who shot at Jones was released Tuesday. But, one was holding a rifle to his chest, blocking the camera. The other was shielding behind a car door, which made seeing what was happening in the footage difficult.

The dash cam footage provided by TPD did show the clear interactions between officers and Jones. It shows video of Jones walking near the victim's car on his phone and swinging the gun, often in the direction of officers.

After shooting Jones and securing the gun, officers started to conduct CPR on Jones.

"I don't have a pulse," one officer said in one of the videos released by TPD.

Jones was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial dispatch audio that WTOL 11 heard, an officer said Jones had shot himself, although police were the ones who shot him.

"When there is an officer-involved shooting, it is an incredibly confusing situation," Kral said. "I got a phone call that morning saying that we were involved in a shooting and then I got a phone call two minutes later saying you don't have to come in, the suspect shot himself. That's why we try to make sure we take our time to get the information in a correct and cohesive message for the media and the residents of Toledo."

The officers who shot at Jones were placed on 72-hour paid administrative leave.

Kral said the relationship between Jones and the two victims is unknown.