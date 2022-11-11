Police shoot, kill suspect in central Toledo double homicide early Friday

A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Police shot the suspect who was found with one of the victim's cars.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: This story was updated to include information from a TPD press release regarding the suspect's death.

Two people were found dead inside a home in the 2700 block of Albion Street in central Toledo Thursday night.

Both victims, a 28-year-old female and a 36-year-old male, were found shot to death inside the home and pronounced dead on scene, Toledo police said. Their relation is unknown.

Police received a call regarding the homicides just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Several dogs from the house were taken away by a dog warden. The dogs were unharmed.

Officers were informed that the 36-year-old male's car was missing from the property and spotted the vehicle shortly after at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo sometime early Friday morning.

According to a news release, Toledo police located a man who was inside the vehicle. The man, who police named a suspect, was holding a gun to his own head while in the vehicle. One of the officers, who was a member of the Critical Incident Negotiation Team, attempted to deescalate the situation.

Police said the suspect did not comply with their orders and exited the vehicle, holding the firearm. When further negotiations failed, police officers shot the suspect. Crews performed lifesaving aid to the suspect until Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived and took over care.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers who shot the suspect will be placed on paid administrative leave per a collective bargaining agreement. Officials said they will release more information, including the suspect and victims' names, at a later time.

Police said dashcam and bodycam video and information regarding the officers involved will be released at a news conference "in the near future, date and time to be determined."

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.