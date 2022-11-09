Man shot dead in north Toledo apartment hallway last week; suspect arrested Tuesday

Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot three times. Evans died at the scene, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a suspect arrested just under a week later following a homicide in north Toledo.

Toledo police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Officers found Erek Evans, 32, in an apartment hallway, a Toledo police report claims.

Evans was shot three times in the head, according to an autopsy report. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

Michael Belcher, 46, was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

Police have not released any possible motive or cause for the shooting.

If you have any information that may help Toledo police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

