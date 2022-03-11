Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide

Raequan Johnson was indicted on two counts of murder Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina.

Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the Birmingham Terrace Apartments on Consaul Street in east Toledo.

Molina's sister, Brittany Gromley, claimed days after the shooting her sister was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time when she went to pick Walker up in her car and was killed in a shooting that targeted Walker.

Gromley said Molina and Walker had met in December 2021 and were dating. But, Gromley said her sister was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship with Walker.

Gromley also said Molina was going to move to Warren, where she was staying, to get away from Walker. But her family lost contact with her the day before the shooting.

"I hope this is like a wake-up call to all these young kids, this is senseless," Gromley said in 2021. "Anybody that gets killed is somebody to somebody. Somebody's sister, brother, mother."





