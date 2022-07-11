Man dies after mid-October shooting outside south Toledo bar

Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot after a fight outside the Crox Bar and Grill on Oct. 15. Wysinger died Saturday. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating an October shooting that is now a homicide.

Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Police found the victim, 32-year-old Mark Wysinger, outside the bar. Wysinger was shot at least once, according to a police report.

Wysinger was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting. On Saturday, he was pronounced dead at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

An autopsy performed Monday by the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined the cause of death to be bronchopneumonia as a complication of a gunshot wound to the head. Wysinger's death was ruled a homicide.

Police located evidence and witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

According to police, a suspect shot Wysinger after the two were fighting in the street. They did not confirm if any suspects were in custody.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

