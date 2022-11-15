Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts

A school resource officer was removed from her position on Tuesday, according to a press release from the school district.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student.

In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley Kunesh. The exact nature of the text messages is unknown.

School officials contacted Whitehouse PD, who removed Kunesh from her position as school resource officer. Whitehouse police chief Mark McDonough told WTOL 11 Kunesh was no longer employed at WPD.

Whitehouse police assigned Officer Brad Baker to complete the resource officer contract. Baker has served as a resource officer for the district in the past.

Kunesh was hired as a school resource officer on a contract through the Whitehouse Police Department in August 2022.

