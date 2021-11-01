TPD: Officer injured while trying to arrest central Toledo man

Gabriel Taylor fell on top of the officer who was trying to take him into custody, landing on the officer's knee, according to Toledo police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was evaluated at St. Vincent Medical Center Sunday afternoon after hurting his leg while trying to arrest a suspect, according to police records. It's unclear if the officer will be able to return to full duty at this time.

Crews responded to the 2130 block of Horton Street in central Toledo Sunday around 3:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived on the scene, officers saw Gabriel Taylor, 38, with other men.

Police say officers searched the group while Taylor tried to flee.

After a short struggle, Taylor was apprehended and found with a loaded gun, according to police records.

Police say Officer Jason Thomas hurt his leg while trying to take Taylor into custody; Taylor fell on Thomas and landed on his knee.

Taylor was also treated at St. Vincent Medical Center for taser exposure before being booked into Lucas County Jail on felony charges.

Taylor is still due in court.