Point Place man arrested and charged with rape and sexual battery of minor

Court documents allege the incident occurred at the 53-year-old man's residence three days before Christmas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo man was arrested on Friday, charged with Rape and Sexual Battery of a minor just before Christmas.

Court documents allege that 53-year-old Robert Rush, who lives on the 5500 block of 303rd Street in Point Place, committed egregious sexual activity on the minor on December 22.

The incident allegedly occurred at 4 a.m. at Rush’s 303rd Street home.

The relationship of Rush to the minor has been redacted from the police report but the charge of sexual battery says that Rush had “Temporary or Occasional Disciplinary Control” of the youth.

The relevant section of Ohio Revised Code on sexual battery reads:

“(A) No person shall engage in sexual conduct with another, not the spouse of the offender, when any of the following apply:”

“(9) The other person is a minor, and the offender is the other person's athletic or other type of coach, is the other person's instructor, is the leader of a scouting troop of which the other person is a member, or is a person with temporary or occasional disciplinary control over the other person.”