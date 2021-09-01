West Toledo man charged with resisting arrest, assaulting officer and medical staff

Police say Willis trespassed into a home Monday night and assaulted three people while in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man who is accused of assaulting at least three people and resisting arrest has been charged with several crimes after being booked at the Lucas County Jail Friday ngith, according to police records.

Police say Jerald Wills trespassed into a home on Parkwood Avenue Monday. Officers arrested him that day and say the man resisted arrest and bit the index finger of an officer at the Safety Building.

Willis was hospitalized at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, where he elbowed a nurse in the ribs several times and struck an unidentified victim in the hand with a syringe that had just been used to administer medication, according to police.

Willis has been charged with burglary, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and three counts of felonious assault.

Willis will appear in court on Monday.