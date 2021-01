Police say the suspect was admitted to the hospital and is 'doing well.'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officers were led on a pursuit early Sunday morning that ended with the suspect hitting two parked cars and rolling into a tree in north Toledo, according to Toledo police.

The incident happened at Franklin Avenue and Cherry Street, near the border of north and central Toledo.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.