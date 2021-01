The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

Byrne Rd. had to be closed down on Saturday night after a multiple car accident.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Byrne Road between Nebraska and Hill, right in front of the Hilltop Village Apartments.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash, which split a utility pole in two.

One person had minor injuries but refused medical.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.