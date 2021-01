The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a home on Western Ave. near Whiting on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police secured the area around multiple homes with police tape.

The victim was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances of the shooting are also unclear at this time.