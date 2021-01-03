Two people injured in shooting in east Toledo

Police are on the scene of an incident where two people have been shot on the 1500 block of Nevada Street in east Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized following a shooting in east Toledo early Monday evening.

The call came in at 6:17 p.m. and officers arrived at 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Nevada Street.

Two people have been shot and are being transported to a local hospital, according to Toledo police officers on the scene.

The extent of their injuries were not released by police at this time.

A report also came in regarding a group of people shooting and fighting by Raymer Elementary School, according to Toledo police dispatch. It is not yet known if the two incidents are related and officers were sent to respond, but further information has not yet been made available.