Police looking for suspects after car shot up in Monroe, Mich. driveway

MONROE, Mich. — Police in Monroe, Mich. are trying to find out who fired more than 2-dozen shots at two homes and a car on Friday night.
Police were sent to the 500 block of Conant Street around 10 p.m. on multiple reports of “shots fired” according to a press release from the City of Monroe Police Department.
When officers arrived they found more than 25 spent shell casings from multiple guns in the street.
Police say a vehicle in a driveway was hit 15 times as well as two separate occupied houses on the street.
No victims with gunshot wounds have been found.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-243-7500.