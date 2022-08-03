Toledo mother charged in daughter's death ruled homicide due to 'chronic neglect'

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter and "failing to provide for a functionally impaired person" in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Baili Cowell, in April.
Cowell's death was ruled a homicide due to "chronic neglect, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.
Cowell was found deceased at a home on Chase Street in north Toledo on April 24. Her mother, Shelli Gantka, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, according to the Toledo Police Department.
If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.