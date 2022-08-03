Toledo mother charged in daughter's death ruled homicide due to 'chronic neglect'

18-year-old Baili Cowell was pronounced deceased on April 24. Her mother, Shelli Gantka, was arrested and charged on Aug. 3.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter and "failing to provide for a functionally impaired person" in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Baili Cowell, in April.

Cowell's death was ruled a homicide due to "chronic neglect, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

Cowell was found deceased at a home on Chase Street in north Toledo on April 24. Her mother, Shelli Gantka, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, according to the Toledo Police Department.