TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday

The suspect is now in custody after making threats at a north Toledo polling location on Tuesday.
Credit: Toledo Police Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. 

According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines. 

Hughes is being charged with inducing panic and threatening violence. He was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday morning and is being held on bond at $50,000. Hughes is due back in court next week. 

