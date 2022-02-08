ELECTION RESULTS: 2022 special primary in Ohio for state legislative districts

Who will represent our region in the Ohio state House and state Senate?

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The polls have closed on Ohio's second primary of 2022 and elections officials are reporting unofficial results.

The second primary includes state legislative races for the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, State Central Committees and local issues in some communities.

The number of people voting in Tuesday's election could be one of the lowest on record because of the timing of the election and many races are not contested.

There were 109,132 absentee ballots requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races and that 142,989 votes have been cast statewide in those same races, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office.

Ohio House 43rd (Democrat)

Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim led the race for the Democratic nomination for the state House 43rd district with about 73 percent of the vote. Her opponent, pharmacy technician Daniel Ortiz, won about 23 percent of the vote.

Grim will face Republican Wendi Hendricks in the General Election.

Ohio House 42nd (Democrat)

Erika White, president of Communications Workers of America Local 4319, won the Democratic nomination for state House district 42.

She will face Republican State Rep. Derek Merrin, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Toledo City Councilman Nick Komives announced in July that he was withdrawing from the Democratic race, but his name remained on the ballot. County elections officials said votes cast for him would not be counted.

Ohio House 41st (Democrat)

In the 41st state House District, Democrat Nancy Larson was leading with 66 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Colin Flanagan, had 34 percent of the vote. Larson will face Republican Josh Williams, who ran unopposed in the primary, in November's General Election.

Ohio House 43rd (Republican)

Wendi Hendricks took about 69 percent of the vote in the primary for the 43rd state House Republican primary. Her opponent, Kristi Kille, took about 30 percent of the vote.

Hendricks will face Democrat Michele Grim in the General Election.

Ohio House 82nd District (Republican)

In the 82nd state House district, Roy Klopfenstein led with 71 percent of the vote to Ted Penner's 29 percent of the vote. In the General Election, Klopfenstein will face Democrat Magdalene Markward, who ran unopposed in the primary.

Ohio House 83rd District (Democrat)



Claire Osborne was leading with 62 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary for the 83rd state House District seat while her opponent, Melissa Kritzell, had 38 percent of the vote. Osborne will face Republican incumbent John Cross in the General Election.