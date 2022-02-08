Toledo man arrested after infant found with fractured skull

Ahmad Williams, 22, admitted to causing the head injuries to his child. He is in jail with bond set at $100,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man is in jail Tuesday after admitting to seriously injuring his child.

Ahmad Williams, 22, was arrested Monday at 11:45 p.m. His infant was found with various injuries, including a fractured skull.

According to court records, Williams told police he caused the the injuries. He is currently in the Lucas County Jail.

Williams is charged with felonious assault and endangering children. His bond was set at $100,000.

The child is hospitalized.

Williams' next court appearance is set for Aug. 9.