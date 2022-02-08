Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals

The boys, who at the time were both 13 years old, were arrested and charged in March for an alleged sexual assault in November 2021.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal.

In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.

The boys, at the time both 13 years old, were charged with rape. One of the accused teens faced an additional charge of "rape and pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor,” since authorities say video was recorded of the assaults.

"For one juvenile, the rape charges were dismissed when he entered an admission to a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. The other juvenile’s rape charges were amended to charges of gross sexual imposition and he admitted to those," Wood County prosecutor Paul Dobson confirmed Tuesday to WTOL 11.

The boys will be required to follow court-ordered rules and will be supervised by the juvenile probation department.

If they do not violate orders, the cases could possibly be dismissed by the court in the future.

Dobson's full statements to WTOL 11 are below:

Both juveniles entered admissions to certain charges, some of them amended. As part of the agreement, some charges were dismissed. The court deferred an adjudication against the juveniles (essentially a finding of guilt) pursuant to a rule giving the judge the authority to do so, pending their compliance with orders the judge gave them which they must follow. Violation of these orders would result in the court entering an adjudication against them and a more formal disposition. So they are currently under orders similar to probation, though not formally adjudicated delinquent. There are no future hearings set.

For one juvenile, the rape charges were dismissed when he entered an admission to a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. The other juvenile’s rape charges were amended to charges of gross sexual imposition and he admitted to those.

Going forward, they are required to follow the rules imposed by the court, which include no contact with the victims, restrictions on contact with other minors, and restrictions on internet and social media activity. They will be supervised by the juvenile probation department, which has standard rules of its own. As stated before, violation of any of these orders would result in the court entering an adjudication of delinquency against them. Should they not violate, it is possible that the court could end up dismissing the cases at some point in the future.