Three men indicted for January murder in Springfield Township

27-year-old Gerald Dennis Mayes II was shot and killed while sitting in his car near Oak Hill apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three men were indicted Wednesday for the January murder of 27-year-old Gerald Dennis Mayes II.

Indictments were handed down for Chicha Harris, Ronald Richardson Jr. and David Evans. All three will face charges of murder and felonious assault.

Mayes was shot and killed about 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 while sitting in his car near Oak Hill apartments in Springfield Township. Capt. Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says a passerby saw the vehicle stopped at the intersection and noticed bullet holes in the vehicle.

Mayes was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.