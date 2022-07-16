Police arrest resident after reports of possible shots fired at senior apartment in Findlay

Police say they heard a loud boom come from the room they were sent to investigate but are still unable to confirm if it came from a gun or something else.

FINDLAY, Ohio — After an hours-long standoff, Police in Findlay arrested a woman after responding to reports of shots fired coming from one of the rooms at a senior apartment complex on Saturday evening.

Findlay Police’s Chief Robert Ring says police responded to a shots fired call around 5:15 p.m. at the Findlay Senior Tower Apartment on Bright Rd.

When officers responded a short time later they heard a loud noise coming from the room they were sent to investigate.

Chief Ring says they are unsure if the noise was a gunshot or something else but out of an abundance of caution they evacuated the building.

Police then tried to contact the resident of the room but were unable to do so.

After an hours-long standoff, police were able to get a female resident out of the room using tear gas.

It's still unclear if there was a gun in the apartment and police are continuing to investigate.

Ring says there are no injuries to report.

It's unclear what the woman what charges the woman will face if any.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

