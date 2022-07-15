Hancock County elevated to 'Medium' community transmission of COVID-19

The heightened status comes after the county had been at "Low" transmission since February.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — More COVID-19 cases are creeping into northwest Ohio yet again.

On Friday, Hancock County was upgraded to Medium community transmission of the virus after spending 4 to 5 months at Low.

This comes after the county saw an 18% increase in cases over the last few weeks.

Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi says this increase in COVID-19 cases across the state shouldn't incite any sort of panic, but it shows that we still have to remain vigilant when going out and about.

"It was kind of expected a little bit after the July 4 holiday. With a lot of travels and get-togethers, a lot of celebrations well deserved after those 3 years that we went through, but obviously, the virus is not totally done with us," Baroudi said.

Baroudi says Hancock County currently has 10 hospitalized patients with the coronavirus.

You can track COVID-19 and many other transmissible diseases on Hancock Public Health's interactive dashboard.

