Findlay celebrates Independence Day with parade, fanfare and community

The Findlay community came together along Main Street for the 13th annual Fourth of July parade.

FINDLAY, Ohio — If you're looking for a patriotic setting for Independence Day, look no further than Flag City, USA.

Findlay has been considered the Flag City since 1968, so you might be surprised to hear that they've only had an official Fourth of July parade for 13 years.

But, looking at the turnout from the community, you'd expect it to be a multi-generational tradition.

There was plenty of red, white and blue on display in Findlay.

And that was just the crowds walking to claim a spot along Main Street before this year's Fourth of July Parade kicked off.

As elected officials, organizations and school groups marched past, kids and their parents from across the area enjoyed getting some free candy and taking in the patriotic sights and sounds.

"Oh we love Findlay, we always come here for all for all of the parades. We used to live down the road and just like to bring each of them here, and they love to see everything," Natalie Dosch, who brought her children to downtown Findlay, said. "We love it, and we love finding all the American flags and looking at everything."

For some, coming together as a greater community is giving people a bit of relief from the nearly 3 years they have had to deal with staying apart during pandemic shutdowns.

"An old dude like me, I drive my bike just about every day, and this is a special occasion for this weekend. I like to go out and see the people in nice weather, and it's nice weather, a little warm, but a nice day for Fourth of July," Rick Nichols, who rode his bike downtown to watch the parade, said.

Others WTOL 11 spoke to decided to come to attend the parade for the first time.

And among the many points of current political division, were happy to see so many different walks of life coming together to recognize our nation's independence.

"It's nice to see, it's really nice to see with all that's been happening here lately," said first-time parade attendee Creed Blakley.

And like most years, many parade-goers visited the Hancock Historical Museum's annual Ice Cream Social following the parade.