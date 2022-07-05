18-year-old indicted in shooting of 14-year-old girl

Jeano Lampkin, who was arrested shortly after the shooting death of Zho'Nasia Ticey on May 6, has now been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired May 7, 2022.

A Lucas County grand jury has indicted a Toledo 18-year-old in the May 6 shooting death of 14-year-old Zho'Nasia Ticey.

Jeano Lampkin was indicted on one count of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm under disability.

Ticey was shot around 8:17 p.m. May 6 on the corner of North Erie and Cleveland streets. She later died at Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Lampkin was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with murder. According to a Toledo Municipal Court document, Lampkin is accused of firing into a crowd of people, striking Ticey. Police on the scene said at least five shots were fired.

Ticey's death was the latest in a string of shootings that claimed the lives of young people in the city.

On April 30, 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre was shot in the 200 block of Orville Drive near North Detroit Avenue.

On April 27, 7-month-old Desire Hughes was in a car driven by her father on April 27 when occupants of another vehicle fired shots at their car. Police have arrested 22-year-old Jadiah Carter in that case.

On Feb. 13, 10-year-old Damia Ezell was killed and her uncle was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the corner of Collingwood and Delaware in the Old West End.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.