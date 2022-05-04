Police arrest suspect in Desire Hughes shooting death

7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed April 27 in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired April 30.

Toledo police arrested 22-year-old Jadiah Carter, of Toledo Wednesday and charged him with the killing of 7-month-old Desire Hughes.

Court documents show Carter admitted to the shooting death during an interview with police.

Officers said 7-month-old Desire Hughes was in a car driven by her father on April 27 when occupants of another vehicle fired shots at their car. The shooting happened near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Jackman Road.

Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's office revealed the infant had been shot in the chest and her death was ruled a homicide.

Hughes is one of three local children killed by gun violence recently.

Early Saturday, 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre was shot in the 200 block of Orville Drive near North Detroit Avenue.

In February, 10-year-old Damia Ezell was shot in a drive-by shooting in the Old West End.

In 2021, there were 10 homicide victims in the city under the age of 18 out of a total of 70 homicides.