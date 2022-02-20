New Toledo mural honors 10-year-old shooting victim Damia Ezell

Old West End artwork remembers girl killed in drive-by shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday is a day of remembrance in Toledo.

On the wall outside Robert's Food and Spirits is the city's latest mural, this one honoring Damia Ezell.

"It means everything. I can't really put it into words," Ezell's cousin Bianca Grinter said.

Ezell was killed and her uncle was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the corner of Collingwood and Delaware in the Old West End on Feb. 13. She was just 10 years old.

"We want whoever did this brought to justice as soon as possible. We want justice for Damia, that's all we want. Justice for Damia," relative Yolanda McGee said.

Ezell's family says she was a passionate student who loved learning.

"Damia was such a fun-loving, energetic, compassionate little girl. She loved life. She was so affectionate. She wouldn't walk in a room without hugging everyone," relative Saundra Ezell said.

Damia died after she and her uncle, Kenneth White, 24 were shot as White drove along Collingwood Avenue. Toledo police said a black vehicle with tinted windows rolled up and someone inside shot at White's vehicle.

There have been no arrests in the case and police have urged anyone with information in the case to come forward.

Dean Davis is one of the artists working on the mural just a few blocks from Glenwood Elementary School where Damia was a fourth-grade student. He said just like the community, the mural will always be a work in progress.

"I don't think there is a final with a project like this. I think it's something that needs to continue to be done. Just like quieting violence. I think it always needs to be worked on. You don't just put a cap on it. Hopefully, like this mural we can keep on adding on to it, and beautifying it, and seeing it progress."