16-year-old boy killed Saturday in West Toledo shooting

According to police, 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre was shot and killed Saturday morning on Orville Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Toledo police were called to the scene of a person shot in the 200 block of Orville Street near North Detroit around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located Neiko McIntyre, 16, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the street. McIntyre was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 14th homicide in Toledo this year and the sixth homicide in the past week.

As of Saturday morning, no suspects have been arrested.

Detectives have opened an investigation and are investigating the shooting as a homicide.