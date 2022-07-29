Shooting under investigation Friday night nearby Hunter's Ridge Apartments

South Byrne Road is blocked off south of Airport Highway in both directions at the entrance to the apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting is under investigation nearby the Hunter's Ridge Apartments on South Byrne Road in south Toledo Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department.

A witness at the scene said they saw one person laying on the ground.

The Hunter's Ridge Apartments' manager said he has surveillance footage that will be reviewed.

South Byrne Road is blocked off south of Airport Highway in both directions at the entrance to Hunter's Ridge.

Toledo police are investigating the incident.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.