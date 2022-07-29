South Toledo woman with gunshot wound to foot, police looking for brother

Police said the overnight shooting on South Avenue happened after an altercation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a woman was shot in south Toledo overnight on Friday after an altercation in the street.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of South Avenue at Lodge Avenue. After responding to a call for a person shot, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot.

According to witnesses, the victim was fighting with another woman in the street prior to the shooting when her brother tried breaking up the fight. During the altercation, the woman's brother shot her in the foot before calmly leaving the scene. Police were out on foot searching for him.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

Connect with us on social media: