Person shot in west Toledo Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot in the 3800 block of Jackman Road near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Toledo police said the victim was driven to the hospital before responding officers arrived.

Officers could not provide any information on the victim's injuries or whether anyone is in custody.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.