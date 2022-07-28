x
Crime

Person shot in west Toledo Thursday evening

The victim's condition is currently unknown.
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot in the 3800 block of Jackman Road near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Toledo police said the victim was driven to the hospital before responding officers arrived.

Officers could not provide any information on the victim's injuries or whether anyone is in custody.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will keep you updated with the latest information.

