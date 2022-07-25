Three people shot in two separate incidents on Upton Avenue

The shootings happened about 24 hours apart over the weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot on the same Toledo street in two separate incidents about 24 hours apart over the weekend.

Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter call early Saturday morning just before 2 in the 1400 block of Upton Avenue. One bullet was recovered from the scene.

A short time later, Omar Long, 19, and Trevon Wade, 25, walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

More evidence was recovered from the scene.

Police again responded to Upton early Sunday morning, this time the 4100 block about 2:45. A scene was located at the same time Montrece Cole, 25, walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

His injuries are not life-threatening. A building was also found to have been hit multiple times.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.