Man purchases Perrysburg property, bomb squad called out

After purchasing property at an estate sale, the owner discovered detonators on-site.

The Wood County Sherriff's Office called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Sunday after a man reported explosive detonators on his property.

The resident recently bought the Truman Road property at an estate sale. When he arrived, he found 10 non-electric blasting caps, or detonators, inside. The bomb squad was alerted and arrived around 1 p.m. They collected the items for later disposal.

No one was injured and no arrests were made, according to the sheriff's office.

