Man purchases Perrysburg property, bomb squad called out

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 1, 2021.
The Wood County Sherriff's Office called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Sunday after a man reported explosive detonators on his property.
The resident recently bought the Truman Road property at an estate sale. When he arrived, he found 10 non-electric blasting caps, or detonators, inside. The bomb squad was alerted and arrived around 1 p.m. They collected the items for later disposal.
No one was injured and no arrests were made, according to the sheriff's office.
Connect with us on social media:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/
WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205