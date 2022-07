According to Toledo police, these two stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Best Buy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are attempting to identify a pair of suspects they say stole from Best Buy on Monroe Street.

According to police, the two pictured suspects stole "several thousand dollars" worth of merchandise. The alleged theft occurred on July 16.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.