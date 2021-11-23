Teen dead following central Toledo shooting; suspect on the run

The incident happened in the 700 block of Woodland near Ewing early Tuesday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 20, 2021.

A teen is dead and a suspect on the run after a central Toledo shooting Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Woodland near Ewing.

According to detectives on the scene, the teen was sitting in a silver Volkswagen when another vehicle drove up next to it and opened fire.

The male teen was hit at least once and rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say the shooter was in a black SUV and quickly fled the scene.

A second teen inside the Volkswagen was not injured.

Friends and family members showed up at the scene soon after the shooting happened, searching for answers.

As of 4 a.m., the victim has not been identified by police.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.



