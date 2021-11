Brian Ziessler, 65, was arrested Monday. Sherri Lynn Ziessler, 59, was found dead last week with multiple gunshot wounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday for the murder of Sherri Lynn Ziessler.

Brian Ziessler, 65, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. The sheriff's office says he was taken into custody without incident, but did not release any additional information.

Sherri, 59, was found Nov. 15 with multiple gunshot wounds. The initial 911 call was placed just after 6 a.m. from the 16700 block of T.R. 205.