Crime

Man arrested for trying to fight Toledo firefighter at scene of injury crash

Chase Gibson, 23, was arrested for misconduct at an emergency and for outstanding warrants.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested early Saturday after attempting to fight a Toledo firefighter at the scene of a crash.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to an injury accident involving three vehicles about 1:15 a.m. at Dorr Street and Hess Road in west Toledo. According to a police report, several people claiming to be relatives of those injured began arriving at the scene.

All were warned not to get involved and to wait for their family member. Police say Chase Gibson, 23, continued to interfere with a firefighter rendering aid and then attempted to fight the firefighter.

Gibson was arrested for misconduct at an emergency and for outstanding warrants. He pleaded not guilty Monday in Toledo Municipal Court and posted $100 bond.

