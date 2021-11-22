Man with life-threatening injuries found lying in the street in east Toledo

The victim was found on the 700 block of Utah Street with a major head wound early Monday morning. Toledo police are investigating.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is fighting for his life in east Toledo after he was found lying in the street early Monday morning.

This happened on the 700 block of Utah Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, someone called 911 for help after they discovered the man lying in the street near a camper. Officers on the scene said the victim had a major head wound from what they believe to be an assault.

When crews arrived, someone was performing CPR on the victim in an attempt to save his life.

Police have no witnesses and at this point have not identified the victim.

As of 4 a.m., the entire street was blocked off and police were searching neighbors' yards looking for clues.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.