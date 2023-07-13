Man convicted in 2021 north Toledo homicide sentenced to life in prison

Rasheed Fisher's sentencing comes with the possibility of parole after 33 years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of this incident that aired on Nov. 6, 2021.

A Lucas County judge sentenced 27-year-old Rasheed Fisher for the 2021 homicide of 28-year-old Robert Kynard.

Fisher was sentenced Thursday at 9 a.m. to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 33 years. According to court documents, a jury found Fisher guilty of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery on June 28.

Toledo police arrested Fisher on Nov. 9 after he fatally shot Kynard on Nov. 5. A judge set his bond at $1 million.

Kynard, a father of two, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital, according to Toledo police. His death was ruled a homicide and a warrant was issued for Fisher's arrest.

Friends and family held a vigil for Kynard the following night, hoping for justice and for Fisher to turn himself in.

Kynard was killed just a day after asking his girlfriend and mother of his two sons, Michelle Thomas, to marry him.